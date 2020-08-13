Berry R. Young, age 76, of Lebanon, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Mr. Young was born April 14, 1944 in Jackson County to Marcus and Alberta Young, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn McClure Young; daughter Melissa Wright of Lebanon; siblings, Patsy Rutherford of Gallatin, Nancy Bain of Smithville, and Sharon Young of Lebanon, Robbie Young of Lebanon, Linda (Phil) Webb of Lebanon, Ronnie Young of Lebanon, and Donnie (Michelle) Young of Lebanon, and Jack Young of Lebanon; special grands in his life Iesha Neal and Gracie Holland; and a host of extended family and friends who he loved dearly.
Due to restricted gatherings, there will be graveside services only 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Wilson County Memorial Garden.
Wilson County Funeral Home, 615-444-5417.
