Bertha Joyce Clark Anderson, age 87, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. Clark Sr. and Lela Elzina Lewis Clark; husband, William Charles Anderson Sr.; brothers, Joseph B. Clark Jr. and Shelah Lewis Clark; sister-in-law, Virginia “Sissy” Clark.
She is survived by her sons, William Charles Anderson Jr.and Jimmy Clark Anderson; daughter, Susan (Douglas) Crabtree; grandchildren, Jason(Nicole) Anderson, Leshia (Mike) Scheetz, Matt Crabtree, Renee Anderson, and Kristy (Jeremy) Bush; great-grandchildren, Trent Anderson, Ian Anderson, Mikayla Scheetz, and Luke Scheetz; brother, Eddie Clark; sisters, Estelle (Jesse) Ray, Shirley (Carey) Herring, and Sandy (Ron) Minor; and sisters-in-law, Corinne Clark and Patsy Clark.
Mrs. Anderson was a member of West Hills Baptist Church. Together with her husband they were owners and operators of West Hills Cleaners.
Graveside services will be held in the Cedar Grove Cemetery on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Bro. Will McReynolds and Bro. Rodney Duckett will officiate the services. A Celebration of Life service will be held for family & friends at a later date.
The family of Mrs. Anderson understands that due to current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be able to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family or watch the delayed recording of the graveside service via our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in Mrs. Anderson’s memory to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashvile, TN, 37203.
