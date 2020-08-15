Bessie Rollins passed away on August 13, 2020 at age 85.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Greenvale Cemetery will follow the service.
Mrs. Rollins was born in Norene, TN. She had worked at Texas Boot as a seamstress and later in life was a volunteer at UMC for 13 years. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, was famous for her orange juice cake, her persistence with bingo, and her love of her cat, Lilly.
She is survived by children Wilma (Shorty) Maxwell, Bobby (Alma) Rollins, Lee (Darlene) Rollins, and Randy (Kelly) Rollins; grandchildren Christopher, Doug, Joseph (Victoria), and Sarah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Willie Rollins, mother Lela Weatherly, uncles Doak Weatherly, Charlie Weatherly, and “Wilson” Weatherly, and aunts Bonnie Fann, Gladys Fann, and Flora Spain.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
