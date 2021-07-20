Services for Mrs. Bettie Johnson, 97, will be Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive family and friends on Friday from 3-6 p.m. at Schrader Lane Church of Christ and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by parents John “Lit” Beasley and Eliza Hannah Beasley; sisters Alma Beasley and Eliza Mai Beasley McCathern; and brothers Willie Beasley, Walter “Jim” Beasley, Frank Beasley Sr., A.C. Beasley, and Odell Beasley.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; devoted nephew Leonard Steverson Jr.; her favorite niece Queen Ester Steverson; special friends Ms. Bernice Hurd, Ms. Paula Smith, Ms. Ruth Epps, Mrs. Dafnie, and John Story; and many other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
