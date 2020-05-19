Mrs. Clemmons, 81, passed away at her residence on Saturday.
The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Family will also have a Celebration of Life for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 plus years Charles L. Clemmons.
She is survived by nine devoted children, Desi Thompson, Linda (Nathan) Petway, Dianne Clemmons, Jeffrey (Ethelene) Clemmons, Keith (Sharon) Clemmons, and Antonio, Ray, Kay, and Khala Clemmons; three sisters-in-law, Mildred Bradley, Margaret ( John) Smith, and Mattie Clemmons; one brother-in-law Buford (Lula) Clemmons; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family of Mrs. Clemmons understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
