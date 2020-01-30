Betty Ann Corbin, age 71 of Watertown, died Thursday morning, Dec. 26, 2019, at NHC Healthcare in Smithville.
Born Sept. 21, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Teddy Corbin and Marie Dillard Corbin and was preceded in death by her sister Linda Sue Corbin.
Betty was a member of the Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a homemaker.
A service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, following morning services at the Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Denny Shepard officiating.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.