Mrs. Betty Ann Hall Hayes, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away August 9, 2021.
She retired from Carolina Insurance and was a homemaker. In later years she enjoyed catering and baking. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Leeville and the Order of the Eastern Star in Donelson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hayes; parents, Henry Clay Hall and Eva Tott Bradley Hall; grandson, Kevin Mark Benson; and son-in-law, Ronald Clay Benson.
She is survived by two children, Daniel A. Gurgiolo, Teresa Benson; brother, Robert Hall; two grandchildren, Scott (Julie) Benson, Christy (Brian) May; and three great-grandchildren, Elliott Benson, Stella and Kobe May.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
