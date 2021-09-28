Betty Ann Murphy, age 61 of Nashville, Tennessee departed this life surrounded by the love of her family on September 24, 2021.
Betty Ann was born in Millington, Tennessee on March 24, 1960 “smack dab in the middle” (her words) of seven beautiful brothers and sisters to Mary Washington and the late George Travis Washington.
Betty Ann was married to the great love of her life, Tom Murphy, on November 2, 2002. They worked hand-in-hand at Horizon Insurance Group, building a successful business together that prospered. She was a member of First Apostolic Church in Nashville. To know her was to love her — Betty Ann had a one of a kind personality — full of faith, love and a wild ornery streak. These are the things that made you adore her most. She was a beautiful piano player, self taught — which led to her introducing her three boys to her love of music. She couldn’t have been more proud of them and the accomplishments they made in their own careers. She was truly their No. 1 fan. Betty Ann absolutely loved the holidays, Christmas most of all — and created a warm and inviting wonderland filled with food (fat free of course), decorations and carols at the piano for all that were invited in. Her love of Jesus and her family were the driving force in her life and she was endlessly proud of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her mother Mary Washington; her husband Tom Murphy; her sons Nathan (Jessie) Followill, Caleb (Lily) Followill and Jared (Martha) Followill of Nashville, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Dixie Followill, Violet Followill, Oliver Followill, Winston Followill and Adeline Followill; her siblings, Sheila Gill, Donna Dickson, Corinne Adair, Becky Pike, Shane Washington, Dwane Washington, and Bubba Steve Washington; and many beloved nieces and nephews. We have no doubt she is in heaven loving on her sweet maltese, Leonardo.
The family wishes to extend gratitude to St Thomas West Hospital, Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, John Christian Phifer of Larkspur Conservation as well as the love and support of many friends and family from both near and far.
If a charitable donation is preferred in lieu of flowers, Larkspur Conservation at https://larkspurconservation.org/ or Shriners Hospital at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/
Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, Nashville, TN, 615-646-9292.
