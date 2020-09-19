Betty Jane Gibbs, age 78, of Lebanon, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2020 at her residence.
Born Jan. 31, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Blake and Willa Powell Gill and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, W.C. “Junior” Gibbs and sisters, Judy Gill and Kay Gill Cassetty; brother-in-law, David Cassetty and nephew, Alex Stephens.
Betty was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church and retired from the Water and Waste Water Authority of Wilson County.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Gill Bass; nieces, Jennifer (Bill) Stephens, and Amy (Chris) Jordan-Wolfe; nephews, Blake (Amy) Bass, and Brandon (Kelly) Bass; great-nieces and -nephews, Jessica Stephens, Allie Thompson, Adrian and Hunter Jordan, Emma Kate Bass, Carter Bass, Mack Bass, and Ella Bass; and great-great-nieces and -nephews, Cain Stephens, Aaliyah Stephens, Lauren Thompson, Luke Thompson, and Ava Jordan.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and noon till service time on Sunday. The family will have a private burial following services.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Hope United Methodist Church.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.