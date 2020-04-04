Betty McPeak passed away on March 31, 2020 at age 63.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. McPeak was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was well known for her work at the Hunter’s Point Golf Course Pro-Shop. She loved playing golf, bowling, and being on the lake. In her youth, she sprinted in Jr. Olympics.
Mrs. McPeak is survived by husband of 27 years, Donnie McPeak; children, James “Bubba” (Sarah) Nelson, Ken (Mili Coughlin) Nelson, and Donita Doak; grandchildren, Zack Nelson, Jayme Forrest, Jarrett Nelson, Olivia Robinson, Julianne Nelson, Owen Nelson, Kenslea Nelson, Kenadea Nelson, Justin Doak, and Jessica Bennett; sisters, Christy Arnold and Hassie (Richard) Tudors; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Jay and Christine Fann Bowman, and siblings Thomas, Chuck, and Billy Bowman, and Patsy Reeder.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.