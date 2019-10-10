Betty Jean Pence, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 76 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
She is preceded in death by parents, Tom and Grace Eidson and brother, James Eidson.
She is survived by husband of 54 years, Randell H. Pence; sons, Todd Hunter (Caroline) Pence and Jason Randell (Angie) Pence; brothers, Jerry (Lavana) Eidson and Donnie (Becky) Eidson; sister, Peggy (Rodger) Byrd; sister-in-law, Brenda Eidson; and grandchildren, Ethan Hunter Pence and Asher David Pence.
In the early part of her career, she was a licensed insurance agent in Nashville. She was a homemaker and a member of West Haven Baptist Church. Throughout her life, Mrs. Pence was deeply involved with her church, teaching Sunday School and VBS, as well as participating in Bible Study Fellowship. She always enjoyed watching "Golden Girls" and "Dancing with the Stars" but her greatest enjoyment came from spending precious time with her family who she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held at West Haven Baptist Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. Bro. Jonathan Richerson will officiate, and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ethan Pence, Asher Pence, Phil Bragg, Gene Brown, Brent Byrd, Donnie Eidson, and Jon Richerson. Jerry Eidson will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
