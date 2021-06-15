Betty Coleman, age 83, passed away on June 11, 2021 at Duke Hospice after a brief illness. She was a native of Lebanon, Tennessee where she lived most of her life until June 2020 when she moved to North Carolina to be close to her daughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Thomas Coleman, parents, Seldon and Mary Woodall Dedman, and brothers James Dedman and Bill Dedman.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy Krug, son-in-law Robert Krug, and grandchildren Cole Krug and Kelsey Krug. She is also survived by sisters Mildred Petty, Shirley Robinson, Rosa (Danny) Durham, Jane Vaught, and Lane (Eddie) Reed; brothers Raymond Dedman, Charles (Betty Jo) Dedman, and Gary (Brenda) Dedman; and sister-in-law Earnestine Dedman, all of Wilson County. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at Barton’s Creek Baptist Church, 1530 Barton’s Creek Road, Lebanon. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Charles McKnight officiating, proceeded by a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation For Parkinson’s Research.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
