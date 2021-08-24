Betty K. Heady was born Jan. 21, 1940 in Jackson County, TN and she passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Smith County Health and Rehab Center in Carthage at the age of 81.
She was the daughter of Nolan Herod Loftis and Flossie B. Stafford Loftis.
She was married to Clarence Heady Jr. who passed away March 17, 2009. Mrs. Betty was a member of the Truth and Deliverance International Ministries.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Arvil, Leo, Harlan, Damon, Wilburn, Gilbert and Donald Loftis, and sister, Agnes Martin.
Survivors include two sons, Dale (Tammy) Heady of Chestnut Mound, TN and Mike (Rhonda) Heady of Portland, TN; brothers, J.L. Loftis of Gainesboro and Herod (Linda) Loftis of Chestnut Mound, TN; and sister, Lucille Mansell of Gainesboro. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive along with several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. till funeral service at 1 p.m. at Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home with Prophet Jerry Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Byers Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Byers Cemetery by contacting the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brad Heady, Dylan Heady, B J. Comstock, Daniel McCoy, Daniel Heady, Evan Thompson and Bud Daniels.
Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home, 931-268-1550.
