Mrs. Betty Reeder Swindell, age 78, of Lebanon, passed away June 20, 2020.
She was born in Wilson County, daughter of the late J.L. and Lena Mai Sorrells Reeder. She was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School and was a member of the Flat Rock Church of Christ. She retired from Wilson County Court Clerk, Jim Goodall’s office.
She was preceded in death by infant son, Sam David Swindell Jr.; sister, Carolyn Rice; and two brothers: Tommy and Billy Reeder.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Sam Swindell; daughter, Michelle (Lee) Randolph; two grandchildren, Bryce Randolph, Lexie (Jesse) West; three great-grandchildren, Maddux, Brantlee and Knox Randolph; three sisters, Virginia (Tommy) Curtis, Nancy Hayes, Linda George; and brother, Fred (Edwina) Reeder.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
