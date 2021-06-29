Betty Ruth Grant Knapp died on June 2, 2021 in Lebanon, TN.
She is survived by daughters, Christina Adams and Marcia McCoy; son, Thomas Knapp (Carla Graffeo); grandchildren, Jennifer Steves (Robert), Jeffrey Adams (Kimberly), Joel Adams, Kent McCoy, Drew McCoy, Haley McCoy, Jamie Knapp (Sean Patrick), and TJ Knapp (Jennifer); 23 great-grandchildren; and longtime friend, Judy Knapp,
Betty was born in Calais, ME on February 18, 1928 to Leonard James and Edythe McCarthy Grant. On May 21, 1951 she married her sweetheart, Paul Howard Knapp whom she met at Columbia Street Baptist Church and had three beautiful children until she was widowed at age 32.
Betty was an accomplished violinist, and first chair in the Bangor symphony, devoted church secretary, and worked for the Belmont School Department in accounts receivable where she retired. She enjoyed years spent volunteering at a local hospital cafe and with the local theater in New Hampshire, in between knitting baby blankets for her great-grands, supporting her grandchildren’s activities, and cooking delicious food for those around her. As an active member of the Care Bears Sunday school at Green Hill Church in Mt. Juliet, and Lebanon Senior Center, she always looked forward to her time with her friends.
Faith and family were cornerstones of her life, and she will be dearly missed. Her listening ear, gentle way and wealth of Godly wisdom and encouragement were a blessing to her family and those who knew her.
A widow and single mother for many years, she understood the blessings and challenges, yet more than her words, it was her life and example that taught those around her the importance of relationships, gratefulness, serving others, and guiding those she knew to the Bible for answers. A note found tucked away with some of her final written words include “Absent from the body, Present with the Lord. God’s Promise. Will be waiting for the rest of our family.” She rests knowing she can stand on the Gospel and the promises in His Word. “It is well with my soul.”
Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Robert Steves, Alive Hospice, Wilson Manor, and her caregivers Sandra, Megan and Rachel. A family celebration of life will be in July 2022 at Ocean Park, Maine where she spent many years creating memories with her family, friends and loved ones.
