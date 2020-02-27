Mrs. Betty Tramel Graves, age 80 of Watertown, passed away Feb. 23, 2020.
Born in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Frank Howard Tramel and Burnett Vanatta Tramel. She worked for many years at Texas Boot Factory and retired from Kinslow Veterinary Clinic. She was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.D. Graves; brother, Earl Trammell.
Survivors include son, Bill Hammock; two grandchildren, Robin Starr (Steve) Carr, Jeremy (Mandy) Copeland; four great-grandchildren, Cameron Carr, Conner Copeland, Madelyn Carr, Bentley Copeland; sister, Clara (Jerry) Granstaff; brother, Billy (Jill) Trammell; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private burial in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Leash on Life, 507 Jim Draper Blvd. Lebanon, TN 37087.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.