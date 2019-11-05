Betty White Hartman, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services were held at 12:00 Noon Monday, November 4, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Derrick Jackson officiating. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation Sunday 1– 6 PM and Monday after 10 AM at Ligon & Bobo.
Born September 14, 1928, in Davidson County, Hartman is the daughter of the late Tim Vernon and Annie Lytle Hale White. She worked at Life & Casualty Insurance until her children were born. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty five years, Charles H. Hartman.
She is survived by three children: Pamela Jean (Steve) Shepherd, Charles H. (Genny) Hartman II, and Kay (Michael) McKee; six grandchildren: Matt (Martha) Shepherd, Andrew (Rachel) Shepherd, Heather (Brent) Ausbrooks, Amber (Derrick) Jackson, Paige (J.D.) Williams, and Brooke (Ean) Taylor; 12 great grandchildren: Jake, Caden, Evan & Aspen Ausbrooks, William, Savannah, Lilah & Tobi Jackson, and Emma Kate, Mariah, Will & Cash Shepherd.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com
