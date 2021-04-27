Mrs. Bettye S. Smith, age 75, of Watertown, passed away April 23, 2021, at her home. She was born in Macon County, TN, daughter of the late Spratt and Nettie Hesson Tuck. She was a factory worker for many years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Peach Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Porter and Lillian West; grandson, Brian Smith; brothers, Jodie, Rondald, Aubrey, Prentice and Edwin Tuck; her twin sister, Nettie Pendley; and sister Thelma Tuck.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Barney Arlo Smith Sr.; five children, Johnny (Marie) Smith, Barney (Dana) Smith Jr., Therion Smith, Donna (Bryan) Varvel, Daphne (Bobby) Jones; grandchildren, James (Christine) Smith, Ryan Smith, Amanda (Jason) Troutt, Bridgett (Richard) Flatt, Jeremy (Jennifer) Driver, Chelsea (Justin) Gray, Brooke (Jason) Holland, Blake Borcherding;
great-grandchildren, Ean Smith, Dax Smith, Wednesday Smith, Cody Trout, Madison Rolin, Billy Bob Rolin, Rone Flatt, Rayna Flatt, Everly Broadway, Miles Gray, Ainsley Holland; sister, Wanda Wright; and brother, Charles (Selma) Tuck.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142. www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.