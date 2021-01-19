Mrs. Bettye Smith Kendrick, age 107, of Lebanon, passed away January 14, 2021.
Born April 20, 1913, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Elmo and Lula McRoy Smith.
She retired from Precision Rubber and was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Allen Kendrick on January 17, 2001; three sisters, Ruby Hollis, Ida Smithwick, and Willa Buhler; four brothers, Thomas, Pete, Richard, and Henry Smith; and stepdaughter, Joan Kendrick Roberts Denney.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert Lewis and Nellie Smith of Lebanon; grandchildren, Tammi Roberts Gelzer, and husband Jack of Knoxville, and Lisa Roberts Nesbitt of Carthage; great-grandchildren, John Gelzer, Kara and Cody Nesbitt; niece, Glenda Beadle of Lebanon and her family, Sandy Bain and Randy Beadle; niece, Cherry Cole of Red Boiling Springs; and nephews, Larry Smith of Cookeville, Jerry Smith of Lebanon, and George Buhler of Texas. She is also survived by a precious family friend, Crystal Stanley of Mt. Juliet, along with uncountable other loved ones that had the blessing of meeting and knowing her.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
