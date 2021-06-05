Bettye Montgomery, age 87, passed away June 1, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She leaves behind a devoted son, Brent (Shelbi) Montgomery; sister Geraldine Grooms; brother, James (Hazel) Montgomery; grandchildren, Darius (Starr), Austin, Jesse and Kensli; great-granddaughter, Zion; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be 1- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, with funeral to follow at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Pastor Michael Ruttlen Sr. will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Rest Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
