Graveside service for Mrs. Beulah Patton Corley will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Monday from noon-2:45 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Corley, age 88 of Jackson, Mississippi, where she had resided since 1963, passed away November 29, 2022, at St. Dominic’s in Jackson, MS.
Born May 3, 1934, in Watertown, she is the daughter of the late Clarence and Isabelle Jennings Patton. She retired from Hinds General Hospital where she had worked as a medical technologist.
She is survived by her husband of sixty eight years, Hugh Trousdale Corley; and several nieces and nephews.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com.
