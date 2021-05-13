Service for Mrs. Rhodes, 71, will be Friday at 1 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ. Walk through visitation will be on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd Hampton Brooks Sr. and Lena Mai Seay.
Survivors include devoted siblings; a brother, Lloyd H. (Sandra) Brooks Jr.; two sisters, Rae L. Seay and Tacreda Seay, both of Lebanon, TN; one great-aunt, Evergrace Seay of Pontiac, MI; two aunts, Shirley Bates of Lebanon, TN and Stella Seay of Birmingham, AL; two uncles, Ammon Seay and James Clay, both of Pontiac, MI; two nephews, Tevin Britton and Terrence Coggins of Lebanon, TN; two nieces, Trukita Seay and Kaleena Coggins of Lebanon, TN; two great-nephews, Kyron Williams and Khyias Williams of Lebanon, TN; two great nieces, Kymbrell Williams and Alyssa Singleton of Lebanon, TN; one devoted cousin, Sharon Greer of Lebanon, TN; devoted friends, Glen and Gala Brooks of Lebanon, TN and Lula Smith of Mt. Juliet, TN; play brother, Paul Weir of Lebanon, TN; play sister, Shantena Cowan of Lebanon, TN; and many other family and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so.
Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website
Neuble Monument Funeral Home
