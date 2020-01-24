Mrs. Beverly Ann Sweeton age 82 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home.
Beverly was a native of Monteagle, born July 28, 1937, a daughter of the late Ransom Tate and Mary Emma Sampley Tate.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dan Sweeton; son, Tim Sweeton; infant son, Brice Sweeton; and brothers, Bill and John Duncan “Dink” Tate.
Beverly graduated from Grundy County High School as Class Valedictorian and later from Virginia Intermont College with a B.S. in Nursing. She spent her life tirelessly taking care of others as a registered nurse, eventually retiring from University Medical Center in Lebanon. During her retirement, Beverly worked alongside her husband Dan as a staunch advocate for peace, justice and environmental issues.
Survivors include her sons, Rusty and his wife, Melissa Sweeton and Terry Sweeton; sister, Marilyn and her husband, Ray Williams of Whitwell; sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth Tate of Sewanee and Sharon Tate of Athens, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, in the funeral home chapel with family members and friends speaking. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at: www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
For Beverly’s friends and family in Lebanon and the surrounding area, a second Celebration is planned for Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. at Epiphany Epsicopal Church in Lebanon.
Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN, 931-924-2381.
