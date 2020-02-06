Beverly Hughes Phillips, age 75, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Centennial Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7 from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visit www.partlowchapel.com for full obituary.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
