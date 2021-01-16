Bill Anderson passed away on January 12, 2021 at age 72.
Mr. Anderson was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Dell Todd and Clayton Anderson. He retired from the Rutherford County Fire Department and worked in the sanitation department for PFG. He was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church. Mr. Anderson was a homebody who loved gardening and enjoyed his ever-growing pack of stray animals.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandie Anderson; children, Sherrie (William) Davis, Timothy Anderson, and Tommy Wade Sr.; grandchildren Andrew Davis, Lindsay Davis, Makenzie (Josh) Dillehay, Spencer (Hailey) Anderson, Kimberly Hunter, Emily Adkins, Lauraly Wade, Ashly Wade, McKaiely Wade, Tommy Wade Jr., and Traydon Wade; siblings, Pat Lamb, Juanita Gaylon, Martha Frank, and Rick (Brenda) Anderson; 18 great-grandchildren; special nephew Greg Norris; and other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by Clayton and Dell Anderson and brother James Robert Anderson.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
