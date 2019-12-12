Bill Franklin Cannon passed away December 9, 2019 at age 84.
The funeral service, conducted by Brother Gordon Lee and Brother Jimmy Haun, is 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center, 1007 Hartsville Pike, Lebanon TN. Interment in Wilson County Memorial, with full military honors, will follow the service. Visitation will be at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. Visitation at the church on Friday will be from 10 a.m. until the service.
Bill served 22 years in the United States Air Force as a flight engineer. He enjoyed small engine repair and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Elizabeth "Judy" Cannon; children Cindi (Danny) Henshaw, Gary L. (Colleen) Cannon, Rhonda (Tommy) Brewington, Michael (Sara) Cannon; grandchildren Jarad Francis, Brandon (Meredith) Francis, Josh Brewington, Jennifer (Zack) Diekmann, Rebecca (Alex) Strittmater, SaraBeth Cannon, Emily (Austin) Conway and Carli Cannon; great-grandchildren Brianna Brewington, Alyssa Brewington, Andrew Francis, Davaney Diekmann, Zailey Diekmann, Justin Francis, and Dean Strittmater; siblings Darlene Russom, Joyce "Blake" Taylor, Delano (Helen) Cannon, Johnny (Hilda) Cannon; sister-in-law Sue Douglas; nephew Robbie Dollard; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Jimmy Haun, Emma and Herb Winningham, Darlene Hall, Ashli Warren, Rebecca Hall, Fred and Sue Smith and Janie and Steve Sechler, and Bill Collier.
He is preceded in death by parents William "Herman" and Maxine Cannon, father-in-law Raymond Parks, brothers Pete and Doug Cannon, and sisters Jonelle Taylor, Janie Debord, and Barbara (Carl) Harris.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615-444-9393.
