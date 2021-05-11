Billy Joe Fields, age 84, passed away Sunday May 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Carman Fields and Ruby Watts Fields; brother, George Donald Fields; wife, Margaret Christian Fields; son, Timothy Fields; and great-grandson, Timothy Nicholas Sells.
He is survived by son, Jeff (Debbie) Fields; daughters, Beverly Jo Sells, Fran (Franklin) Grandstaff, and Melissa (Randy) Mundy; grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) Sells, Joel (Mamie) Sells, Jonathan (Kayla) Sells, Jason (Ashlee) Sells, Jacob (Alexandra) Fields, and Maria Mundy; great-grandchildren, Khloe Sells, Jayden Sells, Dakoda Sells, and Barrett Fields; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Fields was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 38 years.
He worked for the Tennessee Corps of Engineers, Lebanon Woolen Mills, and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department. He was also involved in training of Tennessee Walking Horses.
He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11 from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Immanuel Baptist Church. Bro. Donald Owens and Terry Ashe will officiate the services.
Interment will be at Gordonsville Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Joshua Sells, Joel Sells, Jonathan Sells, Jason Sells, Milt Ashburn, Michael Shepperd and Justin Witherspoon. Honorary pallbearers are the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Fields memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
