Billy Lee Sullivan, age 70, of Lebanon, passed away September 15, 2020.
He is preceded in death by parents Billy J and Opaline Sullivan.
Billy is survived by his wife, Sharon M Sullivan; and daughters, Shelley Sullivan Egly, Lindsey (Robert) McCue and Beckey (David) Vanderpool.
He loved the Lord, was a loving husband of 47 years, dedicated Daddy and proud Papa to his seven granddaughters, Mallory, Ansley, Karis, Ruby, Olivia, Addie and Winnie.
The family will have a private service.
In memory, donations may be made to TN Baptist Children’s Homes or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
