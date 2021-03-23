Billy Lynn Fitts, age 71, of the Norene Community, died Sunday morning at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Dec. 6, 1949 in McMinnville, he was the son of the late William Thomas Fitts and Dorothy Payne Fitts and was preceded in death by sisters, Maggie Parsley, Doris Roberts and Linda Shaw, and a brother, Thomas Fitts Jr.
He was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Bill was a shift supervisor Marrs Pet Foods in Lebanon and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was a fan of Vanderbilt Athletics, especially Vanderbilt Baseball.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Bettye Williams Fitts of Norene; daughters, Laurie (Andy) Vann of Lebanon and Keri (Lee) Wilkerson of Carthage; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Connor Vann; sister, Tammy (Armond) Hooper of Defeated; and brothers, Jimmy (Lynn) Fitts of Crossville and Elmer (Mickie) Fitts of Alexandria.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 for graveside services and interment at Fairview Cemetery in Norene. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank the Vanderbilt Cardiology Team and the nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for all their love and care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Vanderbilt Cardiology in Bill’s memory.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
