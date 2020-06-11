Billy Marshall Anderson, age 86, of Watertown, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence.
Born May 14, 1934, he was the son of the late Valter and Eliza Ashford Anderson.
Billy was preceded in death by a son, Randy Lynn Anderson; brother, T.J. Anderson; and sister, Dorothy Davis.
Billy was a longtime employee of the City of Watertown and was a retired Fire Fighter and EMT with Wilson County Emergency Management.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mollie Butler Anderson; daughters, Joyce Anderson Dillard (Frank Murphy) and Judy Rowles (Jay), all of Watertown; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Smith of Lebanon and Annie Ashford (Thomas McNear) of Watertown; brother, Wayne Anderson of Watertown; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Haun and Bro. Tim Robinson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till service time on Thursday. The WEMA Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
