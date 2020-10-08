Bill Farrar passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 at age 85.
The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1004 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation at the church is from 1 p.m. until the service. The church requires masks. Interment will be in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Paulette Farrar; children Billy Robert “Buddy” (Kim) Farrar Jr., Patricia Farrar, and John “Trix” Farrar; stepchildren Eva Velazquez and Larry Lawrence; nephew Tommy (Judy) Smith; and faithful canine companion Cowboy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Palmer (Dorothy) Turnedge, Lora Lee (JD) Moore, and MelbaKathleen (Graydon) Smith; and mother of his children, Julia McPhearson Farrar Barnes.
Bill was born on May 23, 1935 in Lily, Louisiana to John Evin and Imor Jean Tucker Farrar. He retired from BP Oil at age 50 after working his way from washing cars at the Gulf Oil service station to handling hospitality for executives from the Nashville headquarters. In his early days in Nashville, Bill played shortstop for the city league at Sulphur Dell. His retirement years were filled with his second love, golf, and travel softball games. He studied his environment with an eye for promotion; he knew every street, side street, gas price, and attraction in all the places he lived. “Dumplin” had a country boy charm that belied his intelligence and grit. He insisted that the key to success was hard work and perseverance, and he refused to pay one dime of interest. He also believed that being on time meant you were late. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
The family extends special thanks to Alive Hospice for their excellent care. Please make Memorial Donations to your savings or to the savings of someone dear.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.