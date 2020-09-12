Billy W. Marks, age 84, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Wilson Manor, Lebanon, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben Marks Sr. and Bessie Mae Hallums Marks; wife, Elene Marks; daughter, Deana Jo Marks; brothers, Ben Marks Jr., Howard Marks, and Clyde Marks; step-brothers, Earl Hall, Wilbur Hall, and Dan Hall; and step-sisters, Eunice Hall and Jewell Raines.
He is survived by sons, Mike (Cindy) Marks and Steven Marks; daughters, Sherrie (Porter) Carson, Susan (Allen) Rather, and Billie Jeffers; grandchildren, Jeremy Taylor, Elliott Carson, Jennifer Brown, Brian Tomlinson, Megan Melet, Josh Marks, Amber Marks, Chelsea Marks, Nicole Campbell, Caitlyn Marks, and Christopher Marks; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Wilson Manor for their care and attention shown to our Dad.
Mr. Marks was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, a member of the National Guard, and a retired employee with Shenandoah Mills serving 53 years.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 10 a.m. until noon in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Bro. Donald Owens will officiate the service. Active pallbearers will be Mike Marks, Josh Marks, Allen Rather, Brian Tomlinson, Kane Greer, and Brice Rochelle. Honorary pallbearers are Tiffy Clemons, Skyler Cowan, Jeremy Taylor and Elliott Carson.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society or to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
