Ms. Bailey, age 94, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Quality Health Care.
Survivors includes a very devoted niece, Frances Bailey, and many other nieces, nephews, church members, other relatives and friends.
Family Visitation will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
The Eulogist will be Pastor Michael Ruttlen, Sr. and interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lebanon, TN.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.