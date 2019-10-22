Mrs. Spurlock,78, passed away on Saturday in Carthage, TN.
Services for Mrs. Spurlock will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by daughters Glenda (Brian) Hampton and Annette Coggins Whitley, and another loving child; granddaughter April (Darrell) Kendall, and a host of other grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings Goldie Brown and Janes (Charlene) Coggins; sister-in-law Anne Coggins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Neuble Monument, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
