Blake Eloc Wright, of Murfreesboro, passed this life on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the age of 31. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Wright was born in Nashville, TN to Steve Wright and Patricia Golden. Blake had a big heart and was considered an old soul. Some people may have known him for his nickname “Batman.” He was a quiet person however he still knew how to leave an impact on people’s lives. He enjoyed listening to music and especially loved spending time with his beautiful children, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hazel and Richard Witt.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sons, Noah Eloc Wright, Sylas Clayton Wright, and one on the way; fiancé, Kelsey Clemmons; brothers, Joshua Wright and Timothy Golden; sister, Autumn Higgins; grandparents, Dillard Wright and Barbara Wright; nieces and nephews, Kailey Jones, Serenity Graves, Shawn Wright, Natalie Hicks, and Everleigh Higgins; and aunts and uncles, Ricky Witt, Sharon Barstad, Beverly Garwood, Kathy Melton, Diana Tinsley, Richard Witt, and Angie Howery.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, 931-455-3481, www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
