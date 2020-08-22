Blanche T. Smith, of San Antonio, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 17, 1930 in Monticello, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert (Bob) D. Smith Jr., parents Wesley and Lena (Roberts) Trammell, and sister, Mildred T. Winford.
Blanche was a devoted military wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Weenink (Rusty), Dianne Marbach, Leanne Smith (Pamela Mattingly); grandchildren, Michelle Bryan (Kevin), Jason Weenink and Jennifer Marbach; great-grandchildren, Jeff Rhame and Taylor Bryan; and nephew Jim Winford (Marilyn).
Visitation is Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with the Service following at 10 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio. Live streaming will be available at missionparks.com. The path to view stream is Obituaries, search for Blanche T. Smith, Photos and Videos tab, click on live link at 9:30 a.m. Private interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 210-349-1414.
