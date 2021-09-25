Bobby Davenport Jr. passed away on September 16, 2021 at age 72.
The Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Lebanon, TN. Visitation at the church on Saturday is from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Robert Wesley Davenport Jr. was born in Nashville, TN to Wilma Ruth Falkner and Robert Wesley Davenport Sr. He attended Calvary Baptist Church and was a truck driver for AmeriGas. He enjoyed hunting.
Mr. Davenport is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deborah Vanatta Davenport; children Rob Davenport, Summer Lehew, Michael (Gloria) Granstaff, and Chris Granstaff; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by parents Ruth and Robert Davenport Sr. and sister Connie Kemp.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
