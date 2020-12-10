Mr. Bobby Don Cripps Sr., age 63, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Mr. Cripps was born April 6, 1957 in Lebanon, TN, a son of Wilson Cripps Jr., and the late Jodine Hall Cripps. He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents Hobert and Thelma Hall and paternal grandmother Erma Kelly.
Bobby Don co-owned the Watertown Farm Supply for many years. For the past 18 years, he worked as a custodian at Watertown High School. Bobby Don enjoyed coon hunting, talking with his closest buddies, spending time with his grandchildren and best friend, Kenlee. You could often find him standing on the sidelines or sitting in the stands during football, baseball, and basketball games watching his oldest grandsons play.
Mr. Cripps is survived by wife Daniese Cripps of Brush Creek, TN; best friend Kenlee; four children, Bobby (Amanda) Cripps Jr., Jessica (Sean) Antoniak, Alyse (Samuel) Mills, and Gary (Angel) Armbruster; grandchildren, Layton, Bryson and Bobby Cripps, Cody, Brayden and Alex Antoniak, Scarlett, Savannah and Silas Mills, and Brittany and Blake Armbruster; father Wilson Cripps Jr.; brother Daniel (Connie) Cripps; sisters, Wanda K. Petty and Wendy (David) Robinson; several nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Emily (Brandon) Holmes, Kayley (Joseph) Lewis, Rachel Blackwood, and Andrew Wall; and step-grandchildren, Landon Mendez, Evan Burns, and Jackie, Nathan and Ciara Lewis.
Bass Funeral Home, 615-683-8212.
