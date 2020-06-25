Bobby Bradberry passed away on June 22, 2020 at age 89.
The Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be private.
Mr. Bradberry served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He later served as Postmaster for the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed camping and bird watching in his spare time.
Mr. Bradberry is survived by daughter Susan (Rick) Arrington, grandchildren Ben (Rachel) Arrington and Brian (Lauren) Arrington, and great-grandchildren Nate, Wes, Eli, Ty, Beckham, and Claire Arrington.
He is preceded in death by wife Velma Lucille Bradberry, son Donald Bradberry, parents Gilbert and Minnie Bradberry, and two brothers.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
