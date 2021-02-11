Bobby Gene Reynolds, age 81, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elwood Sr. and Thelma Stacy Reynolds, and brothers, Elwood Reynolds Jr. and Gary Wayne Reynolds.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Anna Jordan Reynolds; daughter, Connie (Mike) Black; granddaughters and the apples of his eye, Christy (Jamie) Holloway and Misty Black; great-grandchildren and the joys in his life, Cole, Addie and Izzie; brother, Doyle Reynolds; and sisters, Helen Coop, Barbara Smith, Betty Farmer, and Kaye Baer.
Bobby was the second oldest of eight children. He was born in Rutherford County and attended Vine and Walter Hill Schools. In 1958 he married Anna Jordan Reynolds in Trenton, Georgia. He was employed soon after in Murfreesboro as a firefighter, and worked for Kroger Warehouse until his retirement.
Bobby knew how to do anything and fix anything that he ever attempted. His life changed drastically in July of 2019 when he had a massive stroke that left his right side paralyzed. Our hearts are broken but we are rejoicing knowing he was saved and is with the Lord. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grand
father.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
