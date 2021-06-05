Bobby Glenn Reynolds, age 89, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hiram Reynolds and Floy Simmons Reynolds; and brothers, Wanda Reynolds, Delano Reynolds, LaMel Reynolds and Charles Reynolds.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Stafford Reynolds; son, David Reynolds; daughter, Lisa Reynolds; nephew, Tony; and niece, Kimberly.
Mr. Reynolds was a 1954 graduate of Lipscomb University. He was a Church of Christ preacher for 30 years and member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ. He taught school and started churches in Louisville, Georgia and Waynesboro, Georgia. He also served as a minister in Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, Gastonia, North Carolina, Irvine, Kentucky, and Lebanon, Tennessee, preaching with Watertown Church of Christ and Philadelphia Church of Christ.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Barry Keene will officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Hunley’s Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Reynolds memory to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund, 510 North Castle Heights Ave, Lebanon, TN, 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
