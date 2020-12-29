Bobby Joe Reed, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Pavilion.
Born May 22, 1934, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Odell and Virginia Floyd Reed. He was a retired brick mason, and was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Thompson Reed on January 5, 2015; son, Tim Reed; and a brother, Wallace Dell Reed.
He is survived by two daughters, Leasa (Richard) Gammon and Angela Dell Reed; three grandchildren, Brian Reed, Jason (Tiffany) Lecornu, and Alex Gammon; two great grandchildren, Timothy Morris and Riley Reed; sister, Janette (Wendell) Hall; and special friend, Brenda Kolbe.
Honorary pallbearers were Charles Scott Sunday School Class and Wendell Hall. Active pallbearers were Alex Gammon, Brian Reed, Andy Hall, Jack Kolbe, Ed Mofield, and Larry Garrett.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.