Bobby Joe Seay, age 77, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Gertrude Seay; cousin, Sharon Haskins; and aunt, Hazel Williams.
Survived by his wife of 43 years, Nina Williams Seay; sons, Robert Lincoln Seay, Michael Timothy (Jamie) Seay, and Michael Caleb (Regan) Seay; daughter, Shanna Elizabeth Seay; grandchildren, Molly (Ben) Sylvis, Sydney Seay, Kristofer (Maril Girton) Hill, Luka Jett Lish, Lindsey Seay, Savannah Seay and Adelyn Seay; and great-grandchildren, Axel Sylvis and Julian Sylvis.
Mr. Seay was a Machine Operator for the Wilson County Road Commission for many years until his retirement in 2005.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are all of his colleagues at the Wilson County Road Commission.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Mr. Seay’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a charity of your choice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.