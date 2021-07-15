Bobby Maxwell Hodge Jr., age 67, of the Norene community, died Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021 at his home.
Born June 12, 1954 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Bobby Maxwell Hodge Sr. and Mary Duke Hodge and was preceded in death by his aunt, Lucy Simmons.
He was a former employee of Coca Cola Bottling Co. in Nashville.
Maxie is survived by his children, Tonya (Luke) Flory of Statesville, Trey Hodge of Norene and Keisha (Chris) Hale of Alexandria; grandchildren, Cody, Carter and Christian Hale, Caleb and Mary Flory, Ella and Gunner Hodge; sister, Mitzi (Shane) Jones of Norene; niece, Lindsey (Jeremy) Reed; nephews, Kyle and Kent Jones, Josh and Justin Jones; and cousin, Laurie Hodge.
Mr. Hodge has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time.
The family wishes to thank Avalon Hospice and caregiver, Drucella Hudgins for all their love and care.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.