Mr. Bobby Ray Murray, age 78 of Lebanon, passed away October 21, 2019, at his home.
Born in DeKalb County, he was one of 14 children born to the late Will and Altie Presley Murray. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired from TRW Ross Gear with 37 years of service.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, J.T., Jack, Hubert and Carl Murray; and six sisters, Frances Cox, Dora Locke, Shirley Hollaman, Bill Martin, Wilberta Dies and Ann Brewington.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Fay Shelton Murray; three children, Laura (Bobby) Vantrease, Melissa Sellars, and Stephen J. (Anellys) Murray; three grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Sellars, Jonathon (Annie) Sellars, and Genesis R. Murray; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Kaylee Sellars; three step-great-grandchildren, Jada Houston, Shelby Hawkins, and Dominick Madden; and three brothers, Raymond Murray, Eugene (Jean) Murray, Glen Murray.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church on Sparta Pike with Bro. Terry Carver and Bro. Roger Eakin officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.ligonbobo.com.
