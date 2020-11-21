Bonnie Bucy passed away on November 17, 2020 at age 85.
The Graveside Service is Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Monday, November 23, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. Masks are requested but not required.
Mrs. Bucy was a freelance writer for the Lebanon Democrat and the Nashville Banner for several years. She started her own public relations and promotion company, Bonnie Bucy Promotions, to enhance the careers of country music entertainers. She loved puzzles, coloring, crosswords, and of course, writing.
She is survived by her daughter Dawne (Larry) Hagan; grandson William “Billy” Hagan; great-grandchildren Tyler Pedigo, Hayley and Madelyn Bucy-Johnson; and brother Barry (Joanne) Climie.
She is preceded in death by husband of 29 years, William “Bill” Bucy, daughter Leila Ann Campbell, grandson Timothy Brewington, granddaughter Brittney Anne Bucy, and parents Floyd and Eddress Climie.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.