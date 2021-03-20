Funeral services for Brandon Murphy will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Delashmit officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM and Monday after 11 AM.
Brandon, age 37, of Lebanon, passed away March 17, 2021.
Born May 19, 1983, in Wilson County, he is the son of Mona Johnson Murphy and the late Fred Smith “Smitty” Murphy. He worked in landscaping. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Winn Murphy; grandmothers, Ruth Garton and Mary Lee York; grandfathers, Fred Murphy, Johnny Thomas Johnson, and Jasper Winford Garton; and aunts, Patricia Clemmons and Bonnie Wells.
He is survived by three children, Tamryn Lee Murphy, Weston Smith Murphy, and Zane Thomas Murphy; mother, Mona Johnson Murphy; sister, Drenda (Charles) Sorrells; brother, John (Nicole) Murphy; nieces and nephews; J. R., Molly and Victoria Murphy, and Chloe Sorrells; and cousins, Shane and Timmy Wells, Brian, Jeff, Cory and Brad Clemmons, Brandy Tomlinson, and Melissa Clemmons.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.