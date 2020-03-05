Brandy Barker passed away on March 3, 2020 at age 38. The Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Ms. Barker worked as a Security Officer for G4S. She spent her life building a future for her children and giving them the best life possible. She enjoyed exercising, cosmetology, and had a passion for softball much of her life. Spending time with her family and watching them grow kept her spirits high.
She is survived by two children, Cailey Apple and Dalsten Bennett; fiancé, Chad Berryhill; mother, Connie Hill; sister, Melanie Howard; and niece, Chelsea Sanders.
She is preceded in death by father Robert Howard and grandparents Dorothy and Robert Kay Howard.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
