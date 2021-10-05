Branger Colt Ingram was born Dec. 4, 1990, son of Carmellia Hale Ingram and Martin Ingram, and departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the age of 30 years.
Branger is survived by his wife, Alexandra Dolby Ingram; children, Jack Howard Ingram and Adeline Lynn Ingram; mother, Carmellia Ingram; father, Marty Ingram; brothers, Brandon (Lindy) Ingram and Brody (Coletta) Ingram; nieces and nephews, Preston, Brianna, Brooklyn and Jaxon Ingram, Jackson Fowler, Mickensey Parker, Kyleigh, Lavery and Jerrica Moyer, and Lucas, Hunter, Madison and Eligah Dolby; father- and mother-in-law, Gene and Terra Dolby; brothers-in-law, Nick (Cassie) Dolby and Chris (Amanda) Dolby; sister-in-law, Amanda Dolby; and special lifelong friend, Colton (Zoe) Hinson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Aundra Hale, and Claude and Glenda Ingram.
Branger was a member of New Middleton Baptist Church and was a quality inspector at Lochinvar.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home with Bro. B.J. Thomason officiating. Visitation will be and 10 a.m. till service time Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Colton Hinson, Brody and Brandon Ingram, Nick and Chris Dolby, and Preston Ingram. Interment will be at Hillview Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Alexandria, TN, 615-529-2173.
