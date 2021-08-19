Brenda Elizabeth Nelms Poag, age 70, of Palm Bay, FL, and Lebanon, TN, passed away Sunday August 14, 2021.
She was born in Chattanooga, TN, and was the daughter of Icey Mae Goodner Nelms and Thomas Spurgeon Nelms, Jr.
Brenda retired from the Social Security Administration. She enjoyed her retirement, taking care of her beloved animals and being a Granny to her granddaughter.
Brenda was a graduate of Central High School, Murfreesboro, TN, and Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, TN.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Harvel G. Poag; niece Pamela J. Truitt (Brad) of Murfreesboro, TN; nephew, Porter Nelms (Shelley) of Murfreesboro, TN; stepdaughter Holli Poag Edwards (Samuel); granddaughter Dixie Grace Edwards of West Melbourne, FL; and several great nieces and nephews.
Her parents and brothers Thomas S. Nelms III and William P. Nelms preceded her in death.
There will be no services at her request. Her family will celebrate her life at a later date at the lake house in Lebanon, TN.
Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home, Melbourne, FL, 321-723-2345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.